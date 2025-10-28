Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 177,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 75,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 50,077 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 275,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.
About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
