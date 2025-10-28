iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.22. 48,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 29,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

