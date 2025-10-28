IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

