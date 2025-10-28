Jacobsen Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 850,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,452,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

