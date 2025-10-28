JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.41.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $531.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.46. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

