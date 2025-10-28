Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

