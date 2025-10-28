Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,184,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,229,553,000 after acquiring an additional 536,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $750.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $741.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

