Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Has $957,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,041,432.36. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

