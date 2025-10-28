Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lear by 57.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Lear by 2,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 955.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of LEA opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

