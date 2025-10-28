Mainsail Asset Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

