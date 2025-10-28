MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.