Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

