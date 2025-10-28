Matisse Capital Acquires 1,282 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Arete lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

