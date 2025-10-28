Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,990,544,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $750.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $741.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

