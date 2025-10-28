Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1,065.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 101,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 142.2% in the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the second quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $750.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.