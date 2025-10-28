Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 303,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $531.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.46. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.41.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

