Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $462,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. David Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% in the second quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 82.3% in the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $531.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

