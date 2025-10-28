Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

