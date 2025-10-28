Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price target on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.58.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

