Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stride alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Stride Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $152.68 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.