Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $427,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.07.

Shares of AVAV opened at $380.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

