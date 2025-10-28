Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,662.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

