Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $869,000 Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

