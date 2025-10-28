Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 110.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.