Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,942 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is -17.47%.

About JBT Marel

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.