Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of Coty $COTY

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 21.1% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, insider Priya Srinivasan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. This trade represents a 399.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

