Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.