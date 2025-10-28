Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 345,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,934,000 after acquiring an additional 251,821 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.