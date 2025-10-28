Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $731,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $836.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

