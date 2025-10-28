Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,441 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,282,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

