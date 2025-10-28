NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Trimmed by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,041,432.36. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.