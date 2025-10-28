NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.