NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.7% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

