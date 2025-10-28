NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,773,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,041,432.36. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

