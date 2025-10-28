NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.