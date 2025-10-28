NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

