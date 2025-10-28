NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,041,432.36. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

