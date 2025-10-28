Opulen Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

