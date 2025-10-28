Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

