Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Stake Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

