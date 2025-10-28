Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

