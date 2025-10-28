Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

