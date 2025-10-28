Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $975.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

