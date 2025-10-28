Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,223 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

