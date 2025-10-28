Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

