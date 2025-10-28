Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVDA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

