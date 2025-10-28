Puzo Michael J Has $18.69 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,041,432.36. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.