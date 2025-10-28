REAP Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

