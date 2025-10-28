Reviewing Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON)

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Health Trends and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends $42.09 million 1.20 $570,000.00 $0.03 146.33 Bon Natural Life $23.84 million 0.65 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Bon Natural Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Health Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Risk and Volatility

Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends 0.83% 1.09% 0.66% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats Bon Natural Life on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements, as well as topical gels. In addition, the company offers home appliances; and daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

