Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

